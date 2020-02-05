1 hour ago

Singer Wendy Shay has tasked her followers and all Ghanaians to remember her in their prayers.

Her comment comes after one Prophet Akwasi Appiah, during one of his services said the singer would be kidnapped for 21 days.

According to him, Wendy Shay, if not careful, would later be killed for rituals and her body left to rot.

The prophecy attracted lost of comments with many people condemning the pastor’s words and the way he delivered his message.

Wendy Shay was not troubled about the pastor’s comment saying she it is not right for people to attack him. She wants people to pray for the prophecy to be averted.

Sharing a video of the prophecy on her Twitter handle, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker explained that God reveals to redeem.

“I have seen this video circulating and a lot of ppl are insulting the man of God..pls stop cos God reveals to redeem…remember me in ur prayers and pls if anybody has his number kindly inbox me Isaiah 54:17 #Mosthigh,” she wrote.

myjoyonline