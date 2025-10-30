4 hours ago

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has revealed that the legendary Highlife musician Nana Ampadu is her grandfather.

Speaking in an interview on Prime Time with George Quaye on Joy Prime, the “Survivor” hitmaker said music has always been part of her DNA.

“Music runs in my blood. My grandfather is the late Nana Ampadu, from my father’s side, so I come from a family of musicians. People never knew this—maybe that’s why fans call me the queen of Ghana music,” she said.

The revelation has surprised many fans, as Wendy had never publicly linked herself to the late Highlife legend, who composed over 800 songs, including timeless hits such as Ebi Te Yie, Obra, and Agatha.

Nana Ampadu, who passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 76, was one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical storytellers.

His lyrics shaped generations, and his legacy now lives on through his granddaughter.

Wendy Shay added that discovering her musical heritage has given her a deeper understanding of her natural connection to music.

“I now understand why music found me so naturally. It’s not just passion—it’s legacy,” she noted.