2 hours ago

2022 has been another successful year for singer, Wendy Shay, as she has emerged Ghana’s most-streamed female artist on Boomplay.

Earlier in the year, when Boomplay released its mid-year stats for streams, the Rufftown Records artist was the only female Ghanaian artist on the music streaming app’s Top 10 out of their weekly Top 100 songs.

Wendy Shay’s ‘Survivor’ at the time came right on top of Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’, which placed tenth on the chart.

After the feat achieved by Wendy Shay for the mid-year, it does not come as a surprise that she is ending the year as the most streamed female artist.

She beats strong competition from Gyakie and Diana Hamilton, who were second and third respectively on this year’s chart.

Wendy Shay’s ‘Survivor’, a self-affirming story of how to pick up pieces shattered after a major heartbreak is one of the songs that greatly helped her to achieve this feat.

Also, the release of her ‘Enigma EP’, with the viral ‘Habibi’ song has gone a long way to help the award-winning singer to go home with bragging rights as one of Ghana’s most successful artists in 2022.

There is no doubt that this is a record the singer would want to keep and be better in 2023.

Wendy Asiamah Addo entered the musical scene in a turbulent time. Her grit and resilience over the years have manifested in her delivery of relatable hit songs.

Source: citifmonline.com