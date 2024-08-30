3 hours ago

Werder Bremen have bolstered their defense with the season-long loan signing of Derrick Arthur Kohn from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old left-back, born in Germany but of Ghanaian descent, joins the Bundesliga club with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the loan period.

Kohn's addition is seen as a strategic move by Bremen to enhance their squad depth and improve their standing in the Bundesliga.

The club expressed excitement over the signing, recognizing Kohn's potential impact on the team.

After joining Galatasaray from Hannover in February, Kohn made 13 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

His performances quickly attracted Bremen's attention, who believe he will be a valuable addition to their backline.

Despite not having earned a cap for Germany, Kohn remains eligible to play for Ghana at the senior international level, offering him the potential for a broader international career.

Bremen's sporting director, Clemens Fritz, praised the signing: "Derrick brings a lot of quality to our squad.

His versatility and experience in both the Bundesliga and Super Lig make him an important asset for us this season."