3 hours ago

Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, the Brand and Commercial manager of Nations FC, has expressed the club's determination to compete and stay in the Ghana Premier League.

Nations FC, a Division One League side, secured their promotion as Zone Two champions of the National Division One League.

Their qualification was confirmed with a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind victory against WAFA two weeks ago. Looking ahead to their maiden Premier League campaign next season, Boakye-Ansah emphasized the club's ambition to establish themselves in the topflight and emulate the sustained success of Aduana Stars.

"We are in the Premier League to stay," Boakye-Ansah stated in an interview with Pure FM based in Kumasi. He further mentioned the club's commitment to taking the necessary steps to ensure they remain in the league and make a lasting impact.

As a recognition of their achievement, Nations FC has officially been crowned champions of Zone Two in a ceremony today, June 4, 2023.

The event took place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, where they faced Asokwa Deportivo.

Representatives from the Ghana Football Association, the Division One League Board, and Access Bank officials were in attendance to present Nations FC with the winners' trophy, medals, and prize money.

The club's aspirations and celebrations highlight their dedication to success and their determination to make their mark in the Ghana Premier League.