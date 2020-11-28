2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante will on Sunday face Mauritanian Champions FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Coach of FC Nouadhibou, Amir Abdou says his side will get all three points when the two sides face off.

Amir Abdou was appointed only last week after the resignation of Cameroonian coach Njoya but the Comoros native is confident of victory.