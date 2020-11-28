Kumasi Asante will on Sunday face Mauritanian Champions FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.
Coach of FC Nouadhibou, Amir Abdou says his side will get all three points when the two sides face off.
Amir Abdou was appointed only last week after the resignation of Cameroonian coach Njoya but the Comoros native is confident of victory.
"Kotoko is a great club with a good history; that is the little we know [about them]. But we can beat them, we have a good squad and we are very determined. Everything is possible in football," Abdou told the Mauritanian media ahead of the game. "I am very happy to join FC Nouadhibou. The project really appealed to me. Thank you to the club and to Mauritania for their welcome. I can't wait to start this new adventure." Amir Abdou did a good job with the national team of his native country Comoros Islands getting great results against Kenya and a goalless draw with Egypt in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers. Winners of this tie will lock horns with the ultimate victors of the match between Al Hilal Club of Sudan and Ugandan outfit Vipers in December and January. Coach Maxwell Konadu and his charges will face the Mauritanian minnows on Sunday 29th November at the Stade de Municipal de Nouadhibou.
