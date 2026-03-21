21 hours ago

Head coach of Nations FC, Frimpong Manso, says his side will adopt an attacking approach as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko in a crucial league encounter on Sunday.

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‎Nations FC travel to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their Matchday 26 fixture, with both sides looking to improve their positions in the Ghana Premier League.

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‎Kotoko head into the match in inconsistent form, having managed just one win in their last five games, and currently sit sixth on the table. Nations FC, meanwhile, are eighth and will be aiming to close the gap with a positive result.

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‎Speaking ahead of the clash, Manso acknowledged the challenge posed by the Porcupine Warriors but remained confident in his team’s ambition.

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‎“We will try to go for a win. No matter the situation, we have to do that,” he said.

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‎“We know it’s going to be very tough; we need to work above ourselves if we want a win against Kotoko, and we are going to do that.”

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‎Manso, who has previously been associated with Kotoko, returns to familiar ground for what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter in Kumasi.

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‎Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT, with both teams eager to secure vital points as the season enters a decisive phase.