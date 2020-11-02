2 hours ago

The eight accused persons arrested for the killing of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Kwansah-Hayford have pleaded not guilty.

The accused persons Alhasan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (business man) Alhassan Mahama Yayaha, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Walace have all been charged with conspiracy to robbery and robbery.

A ninth person one Mohammed is said to be on the run.

In court on Monday, the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu withdrew the earlier charge sheet that had six accused persons with an amended version which has nine names.

Their plea were taken and they denied any wrongdoing.

The eight accused persons were represented by five lawyers and one after the other including Lawyer George Asamaney made a bail application for them.

According to the lawyers their clients Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Walace were all not at the crime scene where the incident happened.

Lawyer Asamaney in particular, however, told the court his intention to file a case of alibi on behalf of his clients who he said were not at the scene where the crime was said to have happened.

Their respective bail application was opposed by the prosecution on grounds that the application is pre-mature considering the sensitive nature of the case.

He argued that, some of the prime suspects are at large and if granted bail they will interfere with investigations.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah after listening to the parties remand the accused persons into police custody.

The case has since been adjourned to November 16, 2020.

