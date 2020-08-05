2 hours ago

General Secretary of the Ghana FA, Prosper Harrison Addo has swathe aside anxiety about the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

He says the GFA is focusing on its duty and not worried about the Wilfred Osei Palmer vs Ghana Football Association case as there is a lot of work needed to be done by the GFA.

Embattled former GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Palmer dragged the Ghana Football Association to the Swiss based court after being disqualified by the then Normalization Committee.

He was fingered for failing to pay loyalty payments to the GFA after the sale of players abroad.

The verdict may have damning ramifications on the current GFA President as the apex Sports court could order for re-election but the GFA Genera Secretary says the FA's work has not been affected.

"We have a lot to do at the Ghana FA Secretariat so we don't have the luxury to be thinking about the CAS verdict. We will follow to any directive from CAS but for now, we have a lot doing such as securing sponsorship, working with FIFA and also preparing for Congress"

The CAS verdict on the Ghana FA and Wilfred Osei Kwaku was supposed to be out on Tuesday, August 4 but has delayed with both parties yet to receive an official communication to that effect.