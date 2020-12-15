5 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says arrangements are underway to head to court to contest the Parliamentary results of some constituencies following the 2020 polls.

According to the party, its collated results do not correspond to the figures declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) in some of the constituencies.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu says the party will seek redress at the court over such anomalies.

The party stressed that it was opting for legal action over protests marches, unlike the National Democratic Congress which has also been protesting some election results.

“We also disputed some of the parliamentary results but we have not asked our supporters to go on the street to protest these results.”

“Our lawyers are putting our evidence to the court to protest them,” Mr. Boadu said.

The NPP General Secratary cited Banda as one of the constituencies that will be the subject of legal action.

He also expressed optimism about the party’s chances of securing the Sene West parliamentary seat in the Bono East Region which is currently in contention.

“We are confident that if Sene West is declared, the New Patriotic Party will add that one to our basket,” Mr. Boadu said.

Parliamentary results from the EC showed that the (NPP) has won 137 Parliamentary seats in Parliament.

The National Democratic Congress so far has 136 seats whilst one seat was won by an independent candidate.