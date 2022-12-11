4 hours ago

A director at German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen Simon Rolfes says that they are relaxed about the transfer speculation about their right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The pacy defender has been in good form this campaign for his German side scoring five goals and providing three assists.

His good form earned him a place in the Netherlands' 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but failed to make an appearance for Holland.

When asked specifically about links with a move to United, Rolfes told Sky Deutschland: “We are very relaxed with Jeremie. It would be fatal if he didn’t draw attention to himself from big clubs with these performances.

“He is very conspicuous with his way of playing and is an enormously important player for us. I told him that he will still get his playing time with his quality within the tournament.

“He can decide a game with a single action because he’s incredibly quick and good at dribbling. We’ll be happy when he’s back [after the World Cup] with us. Jeremie has a long-term contract at Leverkusen, so we’re very relaxed.”

The defender has been linked with moves to Chelsea, and Manchester United among others with his contract set to expire in 2025.