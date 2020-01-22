2 hours ago

This is the source of water for the residents but it's unfortunate they share it with animals

Residents at Sika Yemogya in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have appealed to authorities to provide them with portable drinking water.

The residents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have been exposed to water-borne diseases because they share their only source of water with cattle.

According to the residents, the situation was worrying and if not checked could trigger diarrheal diseases among the people as they were being forced to share unsafe drinking water points with animals.

“We have no choice but to share drinking water points with cattle. The cattle defecate and urinate into the water which we also drink. Some residents have suffered the consequences because of the contamination. We want safe drinking water,” a resident said.

Another resident admonished the government to address the problem urgently by sinking boreholes in the area for people to access safe and drinking water.