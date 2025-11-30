2 hours ago

A routine school trip turned frightening on Friday, November 28, 2025, when a Wesley Grammar School bus carrying 83 students and five teachers caught fire near the Kasoa Tollbooth.

The incident, which could easily have resulted in tragedy, ended without casualties thanks to the quick actions of teachers on board.

According to school authorities, the students were travelling from Dansoman to Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School for an inter-school sports competition.

The trip, part of the school’s annual sporting activities, has historically involved large groups of students transported in the school’s decades-old buses—vehicles that have faced multiple calls from parents and alumni for replacement due to wear and ageing parts.

Sports teacher Richard Boafo, who was onboard, recounted that the journey had been smooth until the group approached the Kasoa Tollbooth.

It was there that teachers detected smoke rising from the engine area of the bus, prompting immediate concern. Acting quickly, the staff instructed all students to evacuate before the situation escalated.

“We noticed smoke coming out of the bus, so we asked all the students to move out immediately,” Boafo told Citi News.

“Fortunately, all 83 students and five teachers escaped safely, but the bus was completely burnt to ashes.”

Images from the scene show the bus reduced to a charred frame, with burnt engine parts, melted seats, destroyed books, and debris scattered across the ground.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the vehicle within minutes.