2 hours ago

West Ham United's head coach, David Moyes, has revealed that the club is yet to receive confirmation on the departure date for Mohammed Kudus to join the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Ghanaian midfielder played a pivotal role in West Ham's recent victory over Arsenal in the English Premier League.

In a post-match interview, Moyes expressed uncertainty about the specific join-up dates for their African Nations players, including Mohammed Kudus.

"I can't give you an answer on that either. We've not had confirmation on any of our African Nations players on their join-up dates, which is very unusual.

"Mo is a very important player so we're hoping there is a chance he could be available to face Brighton,” West Ham manager David Moyes said.

He emphasized Kudus' importance to the team and expressed hope that he could be available for West Ham's upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion on January 2, 2024.

The scheduling of African players' departures for AFCON is a critical consideration for their respective clubs, and Moyes highlighted the unusual situation of not having received confirmation on join-up dates.

As Ghana gears up for AFCON, the coordination between clubs and national teams becomes crucial in ensuring the seamless integration of players into their national squads.