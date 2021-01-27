4 hours ago

The Western North Region recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases in a day.

The Region now has a total of 711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 673 recoveries and four deaths.

All the 10 new cases were recorded in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality.

This was contained in a news release issued by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC), and signed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Western North Regional Director of Health Services and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

According to the release, between January 1 and January 26, the region recorded 46 new cases.

The statement advised residents to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols to stay safe from the pandemic.