1 hour ago

Western Region triumphed in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Eastern Region in the final of the 2024 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, held on Thursday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The match was a thrilling encounter, with Benedict Afful scoring the decisive goal in the 93rd minute to secure the win for Western Region.

The game saw an early lead from Western Region, as Stephen Cobbinah netted his sixth goal of the tournament in the 17th minute. Eastern Region quickly equalized with a penalty by Shaibu Abubakar in the 28th minute.

As the match seemed headed for a 1-1 draw, Afful’s last-minute strike ensured Western Region's victory.

Afful’s goal was his sixth of the championship, highlighting his crucial role in his team’s success throughout the 12-day tournament.

This win marks Western Region's first-ever title in the KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship, a tournament launched in 2021 to scout and develop young football talent in Ghana.

The final was graced by Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku and a 12-member Executive Council, emphasizing the significance of the event in fostering future stars for national youth teams.

Eastern Region's Seth Kwame Alex was honored as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament for his exceptional performance.

The 2024 edition of the championship reaffirmed its role as a key platform for identifying and nurturing young talent, with many players expected to progress to higher levels of competition.