38 minutes ago

Michelle Agyemang silenced Italy at the death to fire England into the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final, scoring in stoppage time before Chloe Kelly sealed a dramatic 2–1 win after extra time.

The 19-year-old substitute struck a superb equaliser in the 96th minute in Geneva, reminiscent of her quarter-final heroics against Sweden. Her late intervention kept England alive and sparked scenes of celebration that echoed into extra time. As Chloe Kelly calmly converted the rebound from her saved penalty in the 119th minute, England completed another stunning comeback to secure a third consecutive major tournament final.

Agyemang's journey is astonishing. Once a ball girl at Wembley in 2021, the Arsenal forward has now scored three goals in just four senior appearances. Her composed finish against Italy—following a chaotic scramble—highlighted her positional intelligence and tenacity. Kelly described her as having “the world at her feet,” with Agyemang replicating her Sweden equaliser form in consecutive knockout games.

Manager Sarina Wiegman’s decision to introduce Agyemang and Kelly late in the match once again proved decisive. Through tactical substitutions and resolute defending—especially by keeper Hannah Hampton—England turned the tide in extra time. Wiegman now boasts five consecutive major tournament finals and said of the team: “We’re going to make a movie some day! Well, this is a movie..."

Italy struck first through Barbara Bonansea in the 34th minute and appeared set to end their 28-year final drought. But England’s never-say-die spirit shone through: Agyemang’s stoppage-time intervention forced extra time, and Kelly’s rebound clinched victory. Defender Alex Greenwood described the game as “chaos,” testament to a match defined by late drama and unyielding pressure.

England now await either Germany or Spain in the final in Basel on Sunday. With Agyemang's meteoric rise and the Lionesses’ trademark resilience, England stand on the brink of a European double. But as Kelly noted, it's not luck—it’s belief and grit that have driven this squad through turmoil to triumph.