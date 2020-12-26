41 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed how much money his management has been able to generate for the club through the various sponsorships secured by them.

The former Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant made a lot of promise to make the club economically viable and self sufficient financially by generating sponsorship.

Since taking over the club, Kotoko have announced several sponsorship and partnership deals with the biggest one being the GHC3million from Hisense Ghana Limited.

He has revealed in an interview on Oyerepa FM, that they have been able to generate a total sum of GHC12 million out which a total sum of GHC1.2million has been paid into the accounts of the company.

"This is how much Asante Kotoko has accrued from Sponsorship GHc 12m out of which GHc 1.2m has already being paid to Kotoko accounts"

He also revealed that his management will hold a press briefing to mark his 100 days in office where all details of every sponsorship will be made public.