The Education Manifesto Chair for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Prince Hamid Armah has said the Akufo-Addo led government has built not less than 800 school infrastructure in the last eight years.

Dr Armah who doubles as Deputy Works and Housing Minister and Kwesimintsim Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He explained that, this demonstrates the commitment of the incumbent government to improve education in the country.

The Minister disclosed this when he was asked what the NPP government has done so far to remove schools under trees.

In June 2023, a report by some Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) and teacher groups revealed that only 17 out of 5,400 schools under trees have been completed by the Akufo-Addo-led government since 2021.

The report put together by 10 CSOs including STAR-Ghana, CAMFED and ActionAid added that at the current pace, it will take Ghana more than 300 years to eradicate the over 5,400 schools under trees, sheds and dilapidated structures.

However, Dr Armah has said these schools under trees emerge from the community and not necessarily a creation of the government.

“GES doesn’t go anywhere to start a school under a tree but in communities where there are not schools, people come together to create one.

“Subsequently, the chiefs and opinion leaders ask for support but this government has provided resources for them. The phenomenon will not end today but we are committed to provide more resources,” he said.