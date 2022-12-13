27 minutes ago

France defender Raphael Varane says he and his teammates will not fall into the trap of the Moroccan national team ahead of the semi-final encounter in the World Cup.

The defending World Cup Champions will take on the Atlas Lions on Wednesday at Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Ahead of the clash, the Paris Saint Germain defender has expressed his outfit are experience enough not to fall into the trap of the North African side during the semi-finals clash.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final and ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the first half, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball and heading in to spark pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.

"We had to suffer and fight to win against England," Varane told a news conference on Monday.

He continued, "I do not really like the comparison between the previous and current World Cups. The group has changed, but the competition has become more intense, but in any case a simple mistake can be costly, so we must prepare."

"We are in a great competition now, and our goal is the title, despite its difficulty. I am glad that I am here and this is not easy. The level is high, and reaching the semi-finals is a good thing."

"We have enough experience not to fall into the trap against Morocco. We know that their arrival at this stage is not a coincidence. It is a team that defends well, and it will be difficult to confront it."

"It's another complicated battle, and you have to give your all to deserve a place in the final," he said.