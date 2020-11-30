3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has not burnt any ballot papers.

This follows media reports claiming that the country's election management body has burned some ballot papers.

According to the EC, assertions made in a video by an agent of the NDC concerning the alleged burning of the ballot papers “are false.

The EC has therefore entreated the general public to “disregard” the Joy News report “depicting the burning of ballot papers.”

According to the Commission in a statement, “seven local printing houses were engaged to print the 2020 presidential and parliamentary ballot papers.”

It said “after such a massive printing exercise, there is always waste or damaged ballots which are shredded by each printing house in the presence of political party agents.”

“These shredded ballots are then burnt in incinerators together with the plates that bear the design of each ballot,” it added.

The statement added that the burning takes place in incinerators owned and located within some printing houses such as buckpress, and in public incinerating sites if the printing houses do not have such a place.”

Below is the full statement: