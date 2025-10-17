The Ministry of Health has rejected claims by former Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye that the government has failed to pay the contractor working on the La General Hospital project.

Dr. Okoe Boye had accused the government of abandoning the project despite an allocation of ₵60 million in the national budget.

In a sharp response on Thursday, October 16, 2025, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Tony Goodman, insisted that the government remains committed to the project.

“The case is that we are making ₵130 million — the Minister made a public statement on that. We have asked the contractor to return to the site. As to whether it is ₵30 million or ₵60 million, that is not for him to say,” Mr. Goodman said.

He further criticised Dr. Okoe Boye, accusing him of attempting to shift blame for the project’s delays.

“He failed the people and could not deliver what was expected. Now that the project is being handled by another person, he should allow the new minister to work,” he added.

The La General Hospital project has faced multiple delays since its demolition in 2020, sparking concerns among residents and health professionals who have been calling for its swift completion.