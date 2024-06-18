4 hours ago

Ghana's Amputee Football Team Spends Donations Post AAFCON Victory, Faces Accountability Demand from Sports Minister

Stephen Richard Obeng, Head Coach of Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, has disclosed that all donations received following their triumphant win in the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) have been exhausted.

The team clinched their second AAFCON title by defeating Morocco in the final held in Egypt, prompting support from various quarters, including former President John Dramani Mahama, to alleviate their financial strains.

However, during their trophy presentation to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the team seeking donations independently before engaging with the Ministry.

He subsequently demanded a detailed financial report of all donations received.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Obeng clarified the team’s expenditure of the donated funds, stating, “We have already utilized the money we received from donations.

Upon our return, we were collectively in Accra without external support. The funds were used for our daily expenses, hotel bills, and transportation back to our homes.

Following the provision of air tickets, we did not receive further logistical support and relied solely on donors for our upkeep.

We will prepare a detailed account of how the funds were utilized, as they have already been allocated to support our immediate needs.”

Obeng’s remarks highlight the challenges faced by the Black Challenge despite their sporting achievements, emphasizing ongoing financial constraints and the necessity of external contributions for basic necessities.