Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr. George Afriyie says that Black Stars have the materials to defeat Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

The Black Stars of Nigeria will clash with perennial rivals Nigeria in a two legged affair that will see the winner grab one of Africa's five tickets for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ahead of the clash the Nigerians a brimming with confidence that hey will qualify ahead of Ghana but the former GFA capo says that Ghana have the men to beat Nigeria.

He has called on all Ghanaian to throw their support behind the Black Stars in order to beat Nigeria.

“Ignore the big names. We have the men and we are capable of beating Nigeria. We are capable and we will be able to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” George Afriyie said in a video uploaded on the YouTube page of Nationalist TV.

He adds, “Fellow football-loving fans, fellow Ghanaians football-loving fans. This is another big opportunity for us to show massive support for our dear Black Stars. Remember there is only one Black Stars. We are the Black Stars of Africa.

“I call on every single football-loving fan in Ghana and outside Ghana to go to Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium to give massive support to cheer our Black Stars to victory.”

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

