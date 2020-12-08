8 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has won 137 parliamentary seats in the just-ended polls.

The NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, addressing a press conference said President Nana Akufo-Addo was also going to win the presidential election.

He insisted that “there is clear undisputed evidence available in constituencies across the country.”

As things stand, the NPP General Secretary said his party was only restraining itself from using its figures to declare the election for its presidential candidate.

In contrast, Mr. Boadu said the same figures available to the NPP showed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had won 132 seats.

The NPP’s figures have not been independently verified.

The Electoral Commission (EC) urged the parties to refrain from making results declarations.

“Candidates, their supporters, the media and public are urged to desist from declaring Presidential election results as this is in contravention of the law and a threat to the peace and stability of the nation,” it said.

The EC is currently collating election results at all the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres.

The NDC had previously come out to say it was going to have the Majority in Parliament with 140 parliamentary seats.

“There is clear undisputed evidence available in constituencies across the country, including, for example, 20 constituencies in the Central Region that we lost some. In Central Region, so far we have 10 Parliamentary candidates. That is not contestable at all. But we won 20 of the constituencies in the presidential,” Mr. Boadu said during his address.

He further criticised the NDC for its projections in the general elections.

“They [NDC] should refrain from exaggeration and falsely claiming a parliamentary majority they do not have and are not likely to have.”

Mr. Boadu also said the NDC was sowing seeds of tension amid the polls.

“We call on the NDC to refrain from the continuous concoction of nonexistent violence and concocting extreme apprehension.”