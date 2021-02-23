3 hours ago

Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa, has spoken after photos of her and the comic actor ‘reuniting’ popped up online.

Vanessa, the mother of Funny Face’s three children (twin girls and newly born girl) visited Funny Face for the first time after many weeks of a strained relationship. In photos that have gone viral on social media, Vanessa and Funny Face were spotted in a loved-up pose with their children.

The photos have stirred talk on social media about the possibility of the two coming back together as a couple.

But, speaking in an interview on Angel TV, Vanessa said that it is not the case that everything has gone back to normal.

According to her, she is not comfortable with the ‘baby mama’ position role she plays in the life of the comic actor.

She stated that though she has feelings for Funny Face, the only thing that will make her come back to the actor is marriage.

” I need an upgrade from baby mama to a wife. I have three kids with Funny and I deserve some respect. If he wants me to come back to him, he has to come and do the right thing by marrying me,” she said.

Vanessa also took the opportunity to advise fans and other Ghanaians on social media to stop insulting her and Funny Face over their relationship.

She explained that just like every other relationship, theirs have its ups and downs and it hurts to hear people make mean comments about them.

Funny Face’s “reunion” with his baby mama could not have come at a better time for him as he has been going through a trying time.

He is currently under psychiatric evaluation after the Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko, ordered the Ghana Police to send Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for a two-week treatment.