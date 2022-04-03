3 hours ago

Data masking is a technique that is used to protect sensitive data. Sensitive data can include things like social security numbers, credit card numbers, and other personal information. Data masking is used to make sure that this information is not accessible to unauthorized individuals. Beyond this basic data masking meaning, though, you may wonder what is involved in the data masking process.

The data-masking process is a critical step in protecting sensitive information. This process involves obscuring data so that it cannot be used to identify individuals. There are many ways to mask data, and each has its own strengths and weaknesses. Some of the most common methods are encryption, hashing, substitution, steganography., and deletion.

Data Masking Through Encryption

Data Masking Through Hashing

Data Masking Through Substitution

Data Masking Through Steganography

Steganography is the process of hiding data within other data. This can be done by adding the data to an image or audio file, or by using a special type of file format. Steganography is a popular choice for hiding sensitive information, as it is difficult to detect. However, it can be difficult to extract the hidden data if you do not know the format of the file. It is important to note that steganography can be detected if it is used excessively or if the alterations to the data are too obvious.

Deletion is another common method of data-masking. In this method, confidential information is permanently removed from the data set. This can be done by deleting the information outright or by replacing it with a fictitious value. Deleting data is a great way to protect sensitive information. When data is deleted, it is permanently removed from the database and is no longer accessible. This makes it difficult, if not impossible, for unauthorized individuals to access the information. The data-masking process is designed to protect the privacy of individuals and to help ensure that the data is not accessed or used by unauthorized individuals. By using the proper safeguards, the data-masking process can help to protect the privacy of individuals and organizations.