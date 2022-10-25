26 minutes ago

The social media debate over President Akufo-Addo transporting his own chair to places he visits across the country appears to have resurfaced, with popular Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah questioning its significance.

Images of the President sitting on his chair during radio interviews and traditional occasions have previously gone viral on social media.

The President has occasionally been seen sitting in his chair during interviews, including ones with Wontumi Radio in Kumasi, PAD FM in the Northern Region, and his most recent interview was with Otec FM after a working visit to the Ashanti Region.

However, some have interpreted the President's decision to move his own chair in a spiritual manner. Most people think that the President's decision to do so was in accordance with protocol.

In 2020, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the President's nephew, explained that the chair was to protect Nana Akufo-Addo from contracting COVID-19.

But, even after two years, Mr. Akufo-Addo still transports his own chair to radio interviews, political functions, and traditional durbas.

Addressed the issue on Twitter, Ameyaw Debrah asked whether Nana Akufo-Addo initiated the movement of transporting presidential seats or if other presidents had done so earlier in their terms of office.

A clarification on whether the action has any bearing on the state was also requested by the award-winning celebrity blogger.

"This presidential chair that travels with the president... is it new or other presidents also did it? what is the significance ...and can't we do without it?" He tweeted.