The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, has questioned the people of the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region about their decision to vote against the then-incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, in the 2020 election.

Dr. Okoe Boye, who served as a deputy health minister and the incumbent NPP MP for the Ledzokuku constituency, lost his seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Benjamin Ayiku Narteh. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh secured 55,938 votes, while Dr. Okoe Boye garnered 54,072 votes in the constituency.

This defeat surprised many, with several people expressing their disappointment on social media, criticizing the residents of Teshie for voting against him.

Speaking at a rally in Teshie, Ken Agyapong urged the constituents not to repeat what he described as a mistake in the 2020 election. He emphasized that Dr. Okoe Boye remains the best MP they could ever have.

"People of Ledzokuku, I ask you: what compelled you to vote against Dr. Okoe Boye in the 2020 election? There were many lies told about him. Even though you didn’t vote for him to be your MP, President Akufo-Addo still recognized his worth and appointed him as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority. Now, he serves as the incumbent Minister of Health.

“So, I ask again: if you had elected him as your MP, what more could he have achieved for you? I appeal to you, people of Ledzokuku, listen to me. The Bible says a prophet has no honor in his own town. If that weren’t the case, how could you look at Dr. Okoe Boye and decide to vote against him? Many of you now admit it was a mistake.

“You have now compared water and wine, and you can attest to which is heavier. I visited the nearby taxi rank, and the testimonies about Dr. Okoe Boye were incredible. The commendations suggest that this man should have been your Member of Parliament,” he said.

