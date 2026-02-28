46 minutes ago

The US and Israel have launched an attack on Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump has described ongoing “major combat operations” and called for Iranian government forces to lay down their arms.

Earlier, Israel’s defence minister said Israel had launched a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran, with explosions heard across the country.

This comes after weeks of threats and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Here’s what we know.

Shortly after 09:30 Tehran time (06:00 GMT), Iranian media reported explosions in the capital. Pictures seen by the BBC show smoke over the city’s Jomhouri Square and Hassan Abad Square.

Explosions were also reportedly heard in multiple other cities across the country, including: Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. The extent of any casualties or injuries are unknown at this point.

Iran’s airspace has been closed since the attacks, Tasnim News Agency said.

Trump has described the operation as “massive and ongoing”.

Several verified videos show plumes of smoke rising across Tehran.

BBC Verify has located one video within a kilometre of Leadership House, the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is not clear from the video angle if it was a direct hit on the building.

Another verified photo from the same area shows thick, dark columns of smoke rising above residential buildings and small grocery shops. There are also reports of strikes elsewhere in the country.

What have the US and Israel said?

Trump posted a video on Truth Social confirming US involvement.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” he said.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” he said, adding that Washington’s aim is to “ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon”.

He also told the Iranian people to remain in shelter and not leave their homes.

“When we are finished, take over your government,” he said. “It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu similarly called on all Iranian people “to throw off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peaceful Iran”.

Thanking Trump, he reiterated his message that Iran “must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity”.

“Our joint action will create the conditions for the courageous Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.”

He also advised Israeli citizens to follow guidance from authorities.

Earlier, Israel’s defence minister declared a “special and permanent state of emergency” across Israel.

How has Iran responded?

Israel’s military says it has identified missiles launched towards Israel by Iran, saying it is working to “intercept and strike threats where necessary”.

Explosions have been heard in the city of Haifa and elsewhere in Israel, but it is not currently clear if these were impacts or interceptions.

Elsewhere in the region, Bahrain’s state news agency reported the service centre of the US Navy 5th Fleet, which is in Bahrain, has been “subjected to a missile attack”.

This came after Bahrain’s interior ministry said emergency sirens had been sounded, and urged residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Qatar’s defence ministry said it “successfully countered a number of attacks targeting the country’s territory”, state media reported, after explosions were heard in the capital Doha.

The country is home to the largest US military facility in the region, Al Udeid Air Base.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates condemned Iran’s attack on its territory, which they say killed one person after falling debris from their air defence intercepts. They added that several missiles were successfully intercepted.

Israelis have been warned against gatherings and going to school and work unless it is essential. The guidance is in effect until Monday 20:00, authorities have said.

Israel’s airspace is also closed to civilian flights, according to Israeli media.

Is it safe to travel to the region?

Some global airlines have suspended flights across parts of the Middle East.

German airline Lufthansa said it has suspended flights to-and-from Dubai across the weekend, as well as the capital cities of Israel, Lebanon and Oman until 7 March.

Wizz Air has similarly suspended flights until 7 March in Israel, Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Amman in Jordan.

Virgin Atlantic said it will temporarily be avoiding Iraqi airspace, and has cancelled a flight on Saturday from London Heathrow to Dubai.

Kuwait’s aviation authority said it was halting all flights to Iran until further notice, according to state media.

Some countries in the region – including Iraq and Jordan – have also closed their airspace. The UAE said it has “partially and temporarily” closed its airspace as a precaution, state media reported.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office travel guidance for Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Oman, is now advising travellers to “remain vigilant, follow local authority advice and take shelter if advised”.

How the world has reacted

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas called the latest developments “perilous”.

“The EU has adopted strong sanctions against Iran and supported diplomatic solutions, including on the nuclear issue,” she said in a statement on X, adding she has spoken to Israel’s and other regional foreign ministers.

“Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority.”

A UK government spokesperson said they do not want to see “further escalation into a wider regional conflict”.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region,” the statement said, but added: “We stand ready to protect our interests.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on Saturday.

The BBC understands that the UK was not involved in the US-Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, calling it a “reckless move”.

“It is also condemnable that the attacks are once again being carried out under the guise of a renewed negotiation process,” the foreign ministry said, referring to the US-Iran nuclear talks which took place on Friday.

The statement also called on the international community to assess what it called “irresponsible actions aimed at undermining peace, stability, and security” in the region.

BBC