12 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer, Dr. George Jebuntie Zaato has slammed Parliament, particularly the Majority Caucus for their hasty response to the arrest of Lawyer Martin Kpebu by the OSP last week.

Kpebu, widely believed to be sympathetic to the cause of the NDC, was detained by the OSP and was subsequently released after a landed property was demanded as a condition for his release.

Kpebu's arrest immediately became topical in Parliament, with members of the NDC Majority condemning the OSP and even calling for the acts establishing the office to be repealed to disband it.

In a panel discussion on TV3's Big Issues on Saturday, Dr. Zaato accused Parliament of hypocrisy for not raising a voice when the rights of other citizens were abused by the OSP and other agencies.

"When Paul (Adom Otchere) was arrested by the OSP nobody in parliament got up and said that the OSP's office was being abusive. When Paul was taken away and denied his basic rights, nobody said anything," Dr. Zaato said.

"Are we saying that some people deserve it and others don't? Where is our sense of fairness? Where is our sense of fairness as a society to say that wrong is wrong and that we shouldn't do it?"

"If your idea is that Kpebu is better than Paul and that when it happens to Paul it's okay, it's justified. But when it happens to Kpebu it is not justified. What kind of society are we building?"

Dr. Zaato, who also condemned the arrest of Kpebu and the abuse of his rights, called for fairness at all times, and also urged all to stand up against the increasing spate of tyranny against citizens regardless of who is involved.

"There are two things and I'm asking that if we are getting into these debates, let us try to be a little fair," he said.

"Tyranny in every form is bad. That's why I said that a threat to human rights anywhere in any form is a threat to human rights everywhere."