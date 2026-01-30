10 hours ago

With less than 24 hours to the NPP Presidential Primary, a whistleblower has reported to leadership of the NPP a serious plot to undermine the results of the NPP.

The whistle blower, Ernest Conduah of Sekondi Constituency, who officially reported to the NPP yesterday as a whistleblower, of what he described as intelligence he has of a syndicate linked to elements in the Kennedy Agyapong campaign, allegedly planning to undermine the election results through a "well-rehearsed plot. "

"I write to you under the Whistle Blower's Act, to inform you and leadership of the New Patriotic Party about plans to compromise the outcome of the January 31 NPP Presidential Primary," the informant wrote in his complaint to the party which was copied to the media.

According to the complainant, the well-rehearsed plot, intends to use persons who will act as agents of Kennedy Agyapong, with the help of an app to send out misleading results to the public before official collation and declaration.

"Intelligence I have gathered from credible sources close to the plot have alleged that the syndicate plans to use the following to distort the election result on D-Day," the whistleblower claimed, as he listed the steps.

According to him, the agents will keep a count of the total number of voters who have voted at all polling stations and once voting is over, these agents will be replaced by a new set of agents to oversee the counting.

The informant claimed that as the counting process begins, the substituted agents will use an app to transmit the total number of votes they registered from every polling station, and before official counting is over at the polling statiin, the app will distribute the total number of votes amongst candidates, giving Kennedy Agyapong the lion share of the manufactured distribution.

According to the whistleblower, the fake results from all polling stations will be immediately transmitted to a collation center, for a false claim of victory to be immediately announced publicly ahead of official declaration.

The false public announcement of victory, the whistlebliwer claimed, is to get supporters of Kennedy Agyapong to start celebration, to demoralise supporters and agents of other aspirants to abandon the process nationwide.

The whistleblower also also alleged that some national security personnel will be clothed as policemen and sent to polling stations across the country.

The whistleblower urged leadership of the NPP to treat his report with all seriousness and take steps to protect the sanctity of the election and the true will of delegates.

"By submitting this report to you under the Whistle Blower's Act, I am alerting you of a serious intended plot to ruin Saturday's election, which if left unchecked, will create chaos on Saturday," he said.

"It is important to treat this information with extreme seriousnes and take adequate steps to ensure the sanctity of the election, and also to protect the true will of members of the New Patriotic Party."

NPP REACTS

Meanwhile, the National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, has warned that the NPP will not tolerate the deployment of National Security Personnel disguised as policeman at any polling station.

In a statement issued yesterday, the National Organiser urged the NPP said the NPP has agreed that only the Ghana Police Service will be deployed to protect polling centres and will not tolerate any other deployment from other security agencies, especially National Security.

"The New Patriotic Party (NPP), through the Presidential Elections Committee, has formally designated the Ghana Police Service as the only security institution responsible for providing security for the Party’s Presidential Primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026," the stament said.

"Accordingly, the Party states unequivocally that it will not tolerate the presence, deployment, or activities of any non-uniformed, plain-clothed, or otherwise unauthorised security personnel deployed by National Security or any other institution at any voting centre, collation point, or any activity connected to the conduct of the primary."

"We have information that some elements within the National Security have plans to deploy unauthorised operatives."

The National organiser of the NPP warned that ''attempt by National Security or any other unauthorised body to deploy operatives to the election will be treated as a deliberate and unlawful intrusion into the internal democratic processes of the Party, with the clear potential to disrupt or manipulate the election."

He warned that the NPP will not hesitate to ''invoke all lawful remedies available to it to protect the integrity of this process."