2 hours ago

The White House has released the schedule of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, for her visit to Ghana.

Addressing the press at the White House, a Senior Administrative official said that after arriving in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, Kamala Harris is expected to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Monday, March 27, 2023.

She will also deliver a speech at an event at the Black Star Square, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

“On Monday, the Vice President will have a bilateral meeting with President Akufo-Addo of Ghana. She will also visit a local recording studio in Accra and meet with young people in the creative industry.

“On Tuesday, the Vice President will deliver a major speech to an audience of young people. She will then visit the Cape Coast slave castle, which will include a tour and a set of remarks there. She will, at the Cape Coast Castle, speak about the brutality of slavery and the African Diaspora.

“On Wednesday, in Accra, the Vice President will meet with women entrepreneurs and discuss the economic empowerment of women. We anticipate she will announce, at this setting, a continent- — a series of continent-wide public and private sector investments to help close the digital gender divide and to empower women economically more broadly,” the official said.

The officials added that the US vice president will leave Ghana for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in the afternoon on Wednesday (March 29, 2023).

The White House previously indicated that, Kamala Harris' trip to Ghana forms part of efforts by the US government to strengthen its relations with African nations.

As contained in a statement by the Press Secretary of the US government, Kirsten Allen, Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff will visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from March 25 to April 2, 2023.

"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2.

"The Vice President's visit will build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022. The trip will strengthen the United States' partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity," the statement said.

Source: Ghanaweb