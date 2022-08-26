Marijana Kovacevic is a Serbian doctor specializing in physiotherapy, and 18 years ago she opened his own office in Belgrade.
She is famed for her horse placenta cell treatment but former Romanian defender has shed more light on how her strange treatment methods work like magic.
She has been used extensively by the Black Stars during the reign of former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi where the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and others were treated by her.
- 1987. Graduated from the university school of pharmacology
- 1990. Passed the state examination
- 1991.-2001. Practical training in different laboratories and pharmaceutical institutions
- 2002.-2003. In private medical practice, started with treating sport injuries using originally combined substances based on theoretical knowledge and experience in lab-work. Saved for studies attended in Phoenix, in Belgrade in Serbia.
- 2003.-2009. Therapies have been practiced in many football clubs all over the world: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Spain, Germany...
- she has a degree in pharmacology and for 10 years she worked in several laboratories and pharmaceutical institutions
- he also specialized in physiotherapy, and 18 years ago he opened his own office in Belgrade
- specialized in treating injuries, especially muscular ones
- refuses to reveal what is contained in the substance that is introduced into the body of the athletes, but there is no risk of doping, all the athletes who were tested after being treated with it came out negative
- in 2010, Marijana was part of the official delegation of the Serbian national team that participated in the World Championship
Comments