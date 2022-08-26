49 minutes ago

Marijana Kovacevic is a Serbian doctor specializing in physiotherapy, and 18 years ago she opened his own office in Belgrade.

She is famed for her horse placenta cell treatment but former Romanian defender has shed more light on how her strange treatment methods work like magic.

She has been used extensively by the Black Stars during the reign of former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi where the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and others were treated by her.



1987. Graduated from the university school of pharmacology

1990. Passed the state examination

1991.-2001. Practical training in different laboratories and pharmaceutical institutions

2002.-2003. In private medical practice, started with treating sport injuries using originally combined substances based on theoretical knowledge and experience in lab-work. Saved for studies attended in Phoenix, in Belgrade in Serbia.

2003.-2009. Therapies have been practiced in many football clubs all over the world: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Spain, Germany...