3 hours ago

Globally, cervical cancer continues to pose a major health threat, with about 1,650 women diagnosed each day. More than half of these women lose their lives within a year.

In Ghana, the situation is equally alarming — roughly eight women are diagnosed daily, leading to nearly 1,700 deaths annually.

At a media briefing in Accra on the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Representative in Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, underscored the urgency of tackling the disease. She revealed that seven out of every ten cases in Ghana are discovered at late stages, making treatment expensive and emotionally draining for families.

According to Dr Braka, HPV — the primary cause of cervical cancer — affects more than 80% of sexually active people before they reach 45 years. She explained that vaccination is the most reliable way to prevent the disease, pointing to Rwanda’s impressive results after successfully rolling out nationwide immunisation.

She also reminded stakeholders of the global ambition to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 through the 90-70-90 strategy:



90% of girls fully vaccinated against HPV by the age of 15



70% of women screened at 35 and 45 years



90% of women with cervical disease provided with timely care and treatment

“Preventing HPV infection through vaccination is the strongest weapon we have to end cervical cancer,” Dr Braka emphasised.

Ghana’s national vaccination campaign is targeting girls aged 9–14 years, with health officials assuring that the programme is structured to eliminate cost barriers so that every eligible girl has equal access.

Public health experts believe this marks a decisive step toward saving lives and safeguarding the wellbeing of future generations of Ghanaian women.