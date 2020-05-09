1 hour ago

Ghana has been shortlisted among countries worldwide that have a very inspiring plan in the management of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Ghana was included in the World Health Organization’s top six countries with an effective COVID-19 pandemic management response.

According to the WHO, Ghana was identified among countries with the most innovative and effective government’s response to the virus.

The health organization indicated that Ghana deserves commendation for measures such as strict compliance with social distancing protocols and strict hygiene principles in fighting the virus.

This commendation, according to the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, was given during a meeting with WHO and the global community.

Dr. Okoe Boye, who represented, the minister of health at the meeting, expressed that WHO was impressed with Ghana’s plan.

This was after he had presented to the global community in a virtual meeting through Webinar, the country’s response plan.

“I thank my boss, the Honorable Minister for Health for giving me the opportunity to present Ghana’s COVID-19 situation today. The presentation was made to the global community in Webinar that saw Ghana shortlisted as one of 6 countries chosen worldwide to present their inspiring management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghana has been identified as one of the most innovative and effective countries at management of the virus,” Dr. Okoe Boye said in a social media post.

“This commendation of the country has been possible because of your compliance to social distance protocols and strict hygiene regimens. Together we shall win the COVID-19 battle, ” he said.

Source: Daily Guide Network