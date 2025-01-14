10 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin walked out on Parliament’s Appointments Committee Monday evening during the vetting of Attorney General-designate, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

The drama that unfolded and got his colleague legislators surprised was triggered by a question from Suame MP John Darko regarding a potential conflict of interest involving Dr. Ayine’s law firm.

The Chairman of the Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, intervened by stating Dr Ayine had already addressed the issue, but Mr. Darko insisted on revisiting it.

The concerns of the Suame MP were ruled out of order, sparking a heated exchange.

Darko accused the Chairman of being unfair. He supported the Ranking Member on the Committee, Afenyo-Markin who accused the Chairman of bias against NPP members.

“Chairman, with the greatest of respect, I have observed consistently the way you go at my members, especially the young ones, the new ones, it’s not the right way. I’ve been quiet watching, and I will just be pinching you ‘Mr chairman. Please take it easy. Take it easy’ but the way it is going, It is not too right,” the Minority Leader said.

Tensions escalated when the Chairman refused to reverse his decision on the matter.

In protest, Afenyo-Markin walked out of the session, followed by some other NPP committee members.

His action has generated conversations on mainstream and social media, with most Ghanaians condemning the NPP Caucus Leader for walking out on the committee.