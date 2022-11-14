3 hours ago

Artiste manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Bullgod, has said he wept from the court to his office when he was discharged.

Bullgod had been arrested and arraigned before court for allegedly killing Fennec Okyere in 2014.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on the United Showbiz show on Saturday, November 2022, the outspoken personality noted that, the day the court found him innocent was the same day Shatta Wale was getting signed to work with Zylofone Media.

According to the artiste manager, while crying in his car to the office after being discharged, he was thinking of how he was going to receive Shatta Wale.

“I have been to court for four years. The day court discharged me was the same day they were signing Shatta Wale at Zylofone. When I moved my car from the court premises to my office for the signing because we needed to prepare ourselves to receive him. I cried from the court premises until I got to Zylofone, my office,” Bullgod said.

He also added upon all that they have been through, if Shatta Wale didn't think of his family before saying he killed Fennec, all he can do now is take him to court.

Bullgod emphasized that he is doing this for his family’s peace of mind.