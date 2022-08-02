47 minutes ago

It has emerged that Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder and Leader of International God's Way Church (IGWC), no longer accept offertory from his church members.

Following the development, a section of the Ghanaian populace, particularly the Christian community has started seeking answers as to why the popular prophet, widely called Angel Obinim, will take such a crucial decision.

But explaining the rationale behind the move in a video shared by GHPage TV on Instagram, the televangelist said he took the decision to ease the financial burden on his church members.

He said the current economic hardships in the country has affected all and that stopping his church members from paying offerings will enable them come to church all the time.

"Now in Obinim's church there's no offering, we have stopped the offering because there's no money, there's no money in the system so we have stopped taking offerings, everyone can come to church, all you need is the money for your transportation," he said.

However, he was quick to add that, he would continue to appeal for the 'after church service support' to enable him pay electricity and water bills as well as pay the workers who are supporting the ministry.

"We will only take small small offerings at the end of the service, like GHS20, GHS50 or GHS100 just so we can pay electricity and water bills and also the workers, that's all," he added.

Meanwhile, Angel Obinim has sacked at least 72 associate pastors from his church recently.

Breaking his silence on that development, the controversial pastor revealed he sacked his associates because their acts no longer reflect what the church stood up for.

He said he is now left with 15 of his pastors whom he is pleased working with.

Here's a video of Obinim explaining why he no longer takes offertory: