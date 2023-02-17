11 minutes ago

Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (rtd), the former CEO of the defunct UT Bank, has stated that he will never vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

Instead, he intends to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Amoabeng stated on GTV Morning Show that he will vote for the NDC because Ghanaians need a change.

He went on to say that not only will he vote for the NDC, but that the party is the only "viable option" for him.

"No, I won't vote NPP, I said I won't vote NPP; and I will vote NDC. We need a change, and the only viable option is NDC," he stated.

He claimed that even though the current NPP MP for the Eastern Region's Abuakwa North constituency is his sister, he is nonetheless defecting to the NDC. According to him, many of his NPP friends have supported this decision.

"My sister is the NPP MP for Abuakwa North," he said, referring to Gifty Twum Ampofo. "And of course I have to back my sister, but the interesting thing is that I have a lot of NPP friends, and when I told one of them that this time I am an NDC, he said Kofi you need to go, otherwise we will not even understand, he told host Kafui Dey.

Meanwhile, Kofi Amoabeng said he cannot blame the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta for the collapse of his bank.

He claimed that since Ghanaians were responsible for bringing this administration and the decision was made collectively by the government, Ghanaians should bear the brunt of the blame.

The UT Bank was one of many affected during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s banking sector cleanup, leading to the collapse of the bank.