1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP had dragged Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama Mcbrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus and Emmanuel Barnes alias Mr. Logic to court after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.

The four, together with Fadda Dickson Narh and UTV were cited for contempt of court.

The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined all of them to pay GH¢60,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger will be spending 10 days in prison because she was not in court on Thursday when the case was called. The court issued a bench warrant for her immediate arrest.

Explaining the court's decision to newsmen, Counsel for the Plaintiff, Maurice Ampaw, indicated that he submitted before the trial judge that the panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz programme on July 9, 2022, had the potential of affecting the merits of the case which was in court.

"Nobody including lawyers should try to prejudice the matter or discuss the issue before the court or discuss the merits of the case because it will affect the fair trial of the case and it would undermine the authority of the court," he said.

The court in its ruling, however, pardon Fadda Dickson Narh, the Executive Producer of the United Showbiz programme on UTV, for showing remorse before the case was brought to court by causing a publication to be made on UTV apologising.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown is the host of the Saturday night entertainment show on UTV. Mr. Logic and A Plus are regular panellists on the show, while on the day of the discussion, Afia Schwarzenegger was a guest.