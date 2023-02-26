2 hours ago

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam has said that trust is an indispensable ingredient in building and maintaining a healthy marriage.

According to the renowned man of God, trusting one another is one of the most important elements of your relationship, and a crucial element of any lifetime commitment.

He said, without trust, the quality of one's relationship will deteriorate.

Dr. Wengam says building trust in a marriage is not rocket science. According to him, it simply requires honesty, commitment to each other, showing respect, learning to adjust with situation and having a forgiven heart.

He made the assertions when he appeared on TalkLife TV show hosted by Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom.

Rev. Wengam who has over 23 years of marriage experience with his love Mrs. Monica Wengam says their relationship has come thus far because his wife trusts him. He said in their over two decades journey, he has never been engaged in any acts that ever made her wife become suspicious of him.

"Trust is the foundation on which marriage stands, if you're a man and your wife doesn't trust you, there will never peace in the home, that's why I won't do anything that will make my wife suspects me. Even my wife is the one who creates my passwords for me, either on my phone or e-mail," he said.

He advised that young couples and people aspiring to be married should learn to be truthful to their partners and be transparent with themselves in all aspects of their lives.

"The core foundation of marriage is love and trust; and if the trust is broken, forget it, because the marriage will not last long. Love and trust move with one another," he said, adding that there are a lot of divorces in recent times because of trust issues.