20 minutes ago

Kevin Danso had left FC Augsburg for a loan fee of four million euros in the summer and fulfilled his childhood dream of moving to the Premier League at Southampton.

The Austrian, who grew up in England, was not yet able to gain a foothold in his new club.

He has only been used sparingly appearing only six times in the league for Southampton, most recently in November.

In January, he only made two starts in the FA Cup. In the last days of the transfer period, there was therefore another change in the room, among the interested parties were, in addition to RB Leipzig, FC Cologne and SC Amiens from France.

After the big change in summer, the winter transfer period at FC Augsburg was pretty quiet. Eduard Löwen is the only newcomer, Michael Gregoritsch and Mads Pedersen have been awarded. Two other transfers were negotiated until the end, but they never materialized.

"We were concerned with that on the last day of the transfer window, but we didn't do it," confirms FCA manager Stefan Reuter. "We had a lot of exchanges, but there was no solution."