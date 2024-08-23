12 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats musician Stonebwoy has urged the Recording Academy, organizers of Grammy Awards, to due diligence and correct an article that was published on their website on August 20, throwing light on Ghana’s music history.

The article with headline, 10 Artists Essential To Ghanaian Hiplife: Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, Mzbel & More captured some ace Ghanaian musicians such as Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obrafour, VIP, Tinny, Mzbel, Sarkodie, Asakaa Boys, Black Sherif and King Paluta.

According to Stonebwoy, he believes his name has been omitted from the list due to his contribution to the music scene over the past decade and more. He also supported his claim with his Grammy certificate

Venting his spleen on X, he wrote: “Who ever wrote this article is interestingly missing THE NAME @stonebwoy.”

He has therefore asked the @RecordingAcad to “do due diligence before you publish half dozed articles aiming to capture the true image of the State of the Ghanaian Sound.”

This tweet has since sparked conversations on the digital media platform. Check out some of them below: