Irene Kensah, the wife of the deceased brother of former for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah says she has instructed her lawyers to file for the retrieval of her late husband’s part of the $1 million and other amounts said to have been stolen at the residence of the former minister.

According to the widow, while she is currently in the process of filing to retrieve her part of her late husband’s properties, she only became aware of the said money through a broadcast by the host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere.

“I know nothing about that money. I heard about it just like all of you did. I was on my way to meet my lawyer about a letter of administration and the issue only came up when I was with him. So after my lawyer became aware it has now become apparent that the money needs to be retrieved according to law,” she said in an interview with Sompa FM.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah has been at the centre of attention after it was recently published that some of her domestic workers have been charged for stealing various amounts of money including a million dollar from her residence.

The amount involved in the matter received widespread public criticism causing the minister to resign from her post.

However Paul Adom-Otchere during a broadcast of his programme stated that the former minister her confirmed to him a breakdown of the actual ownerships of the amount involved.

According to the journalist, US$8000 out of the $1 million belonged to one Nana Akwasi Essan II, who is a deceased brother of Madam Dapaah.

"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.

"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60," the journalist claimed.

However according to the wife of the deceased, she had never been aware of any such money belonging to her husband but is committed to duly recover the said amount using legal processes.

Her lawyer, William Kumi also confirmed that processes have been initiated to retrieve the money as part of the woman’s rights to her husband’s estate.

Listen to Irene Kensah and her lawyer in the interview below:

