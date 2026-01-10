2 days ago

The arrival of Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, turned the Kotoka International Airport into a carnival of emotion and devotion on Friday night.

Long before her flight touched down, hundreds of supporters — mainly members of the “Team Legal Wives” fan group — had taken over sections of the arrival hall, waving placards and singing Daddy Lumba’s timeless hit “Enti Se Adeɛ Ankye Me A” in her honour.

The song echoed through the terminal as the crowd waited eagerly for her appearance.

When Akosua Serwaa finally emerged, the atmosphere exploded into frenzy. Supporters surged forward, chanting her name and struggling to get closer, overwhelming airport security and causing brief disorder.

It took the swift intervention of officers from the Ghana Police Service to clear a path and escort her into a waiting vehicle, as excited supporters continued to shout and cheer in admiration.

So this crowd went out to meet the legal wife of Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa 😳 pic.twitter.com/EsNZuR7xkO

— LEX MCCARTY 💵💵 (@LexMccarty) January 10, 2026

Her return to Ghana comes after months of public and legal tension following the death of Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

After unsuccessful attempts to stop his funeral and to be legally recognized as his sole wife, this marks her first visit to Ghana since attending his one-week memorial.

Akosua Serwaa, who had three children with the legendary musician during their marriage, remains a deeply emotional figure for many of Daddy Lumba’s loyal fans — a fact clearly reflected in the dramatic scenes that greeted her arrival.