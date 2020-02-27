1 hour ago

Beleaguered GFA presidential aspirant, Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei aka Palmer has decided to foot the needed bill of $ 48,000 which was supposed to be paid by the defendants (GFA) in his disqualification case pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for the case to be heard.

The Ghana Football Association were not prepared to stump up the staggering 22,000 Euros needed to be paid by the defendants per their statutes so the plaintiff Wilfred Osei Kwaku desirous of the case to be head so he can clear his name and dented reputation has decided to pay his and that of the defendants amounting to a total of $48,000.

After settling the needed financial commitments, hearing of the substantive case can commence but it will be without the defendants herein the GFA.

CAS will constitute a panel who will be tasked to hear Wilfred Osei Kwaku's case of unlawful disqualification from the October 2019 GFA Presidential elections.

If he wins, CAS can order for the elections to be held all over again. CAS appeal arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is being convened.

Once the Panel has been formally constituted it issues procedural directions, including, inter alia, with respect to the holding of a hearing.

Following the hearing, the Panel deliberates and then issues its decision in the form of an Arbitral Award.

It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued.

Should decisions go the way of Wilfred Osei Kwaku, CAS can order the conduct of fresh elections for the GFA presidency.