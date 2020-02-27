52 minutes ago

Much attention is being directed at the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, following his recent official visit to some European countries. People are of the views that, by the time the President returns to Ghana, he might have contracted the deadly Codvid-19 - and therefore asking the health ministry whether or not he [Akufo-Addo] would be quarantined upon his arrival.

Yesterday, the Ghana Health Alert (GHA) called for the screening and quarantine of the Ghanaian leader and his entire delegation upon their arrival into the country after his 12-day tour in Europe.

The latest to speak on the subject is Kumbungu Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Ras Mubarak. He wants President Akufo-Addo quarantined for the mandatory 14-day supervision to ensure that he does not bring the disease from his European trip into the country.

Speaking during presentation of the business statement in the House today, the MP argued a similar action was taken in Mongolia where the president has been isolated for the protection of the citizenry.

He requested that the health ministry details “what measures are being put in place to ensure that the Rt Honorable Speaker, staff of parliament and members of parliament are not at any risk of contracting the coronavirus.”

Mr Mubarak also requested that as a matter of urgency the minister of health be invited to parliament to give an indication as to the level of the country’s preparedness of protecting Ghanaians generally from the coronavirus.”

“And finally Mr Speaker, could my honourable friend confirm whether upon arrival in the country from his European tour, his Excellency, the president would be quarantined,” he added.

He went on “it will be very helpful to get an indication whether the president will be quarantined or not upon his arrival into the country.”

The president on his European tour visited Norway where a case of the deadly virus has been detected.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s health ministry on Friday confirmed a coronavirus case in Lagos state.

The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020,” the health ministry said in a post on Twitter.