Cameroon Football Federation, President, Samuel Eto'o predicted before the World Cup that Morocco will reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Wednesday, the Atlas Lions will battle France for a place in the finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco's qualification to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar, left many reactions, after wonderful surprises by the Atlas Lions throughout the course of the World Cup.

The Moroccan national team succeeded in eliminating Spain in the round of sixteen through penalty kicks, then overcoming Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

However, the controversial comment made by Samuel Eto'o, President of the Cameroon Football Federation, remains the most prominent headline, after Morocco qualified for the World Cup semi-finals.

Eto'o, the legend of African football, spoke before the 2022 World Cup, expecting his country to qualify for the World Cup final, which did not materialize, but the second half of Eto'o's prophecy seems to be on the way to becoming a reality.

Eto'o predicted the other side for the 2022 World Cup final, which is the Moroccan national team, which sparked controversy in the past hours after the Atlas Lions made their way to the round of four.

The funny thing is that Eto'o presented his predictions for the World Cup to the Qatar Legacy and Projects Committee, which was already published on November 13, during which Eto'o predicted the entire Moroccan path correctly.

Eto'o expected Morocco to qualify at the top of Group F, which is what happened, as he expected a confrontation between Morocco and Spain in the final price to be decided by the Atlas Lions, which has already been achieved.

The former Cameroon star expected a confrontation between Morocco and Portugal in the quarter-finals, which also happened, and the Moroccan national team decided to win, according to Eto'o's expectations, to set a date with France in the semi-finals, which is consistent with Eto'o's prophecy.

Eto'o predicted Morocco's rise to the World Cup final, which he expected Cameroon to win.

Eto'o's expectations were not successful on the other hand, as the Cameroonian star predicted the rise of Qatar, Iran, Germany, Tunisia, Ghana, Belgium and Cameroon to the round of sixteen, which did not happen.