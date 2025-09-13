17 hours ago

Black Stars technical advisor Winfried Schaefer has reaffirmed his commitment to creating equal opportunities for home-based footballers to break into Ghana’s senior national team.

The German tactician made the pledge during a visit to Hearts of Oak’s camp ahead of their Ghana Premier League opener against newly-promoted Hohoe United on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We have many top players playing in Europe, but our goalkeeper is a local and was fantastic on Monday. I want to visit the clubs and use him as a role model. All players have a chance to play for the Black Stars team," Schaefer told the GFA’s website.

"It's great motivation for everyone. I'll be watching the games too. Most African players who play in Europe come from Ghana, and we must be the heart of African football again."

Despite his inspiring remarks, Hearts of Oak were held to a goalless draw by Hohoe United in their season opener.

Schaefer, who famously led Cameroon to the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations title, has been serving as technical advisor to the Black Stars since January. His mandate includes providing technical guidance, supporting football development, and collaborating with the Ghana FA’s Technical Directorate on a long-term strategy to strengthen the game in the country.